Village Revenue Assistant system in Telangana goes; compassionate appointments for dependent kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday decided to abolish the Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) system permanently in the State.

All the 20,555 existing VRAs will be absorbed into various government departments based on their educational qualifications. Additionally, he announced that compassionate appointments would be provided to the dependents of VRAs who passed away after June 2, 2014, and were aged below 61. Orders to this effect will be issued on Monday.

The CM took this decision at a review meeting on the VRA system held here on Sunday. “We have scrapped the VRA system as it is a symbol of feudalism,” he said.

Some VRAs will be accommodated in the Revenue department by creating supernumerary posts and some others will be in departments like Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to issue a GO allocating VRAs in various departments on Monday.

The educational qualifications of existing VRAs vary from Class 7, SSC to Degree.

VRA JAC leaders called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for providing a pay scale and regularising their services.

PRC to HMWS&B staff

The CM also decided to extend 30% PRC to around 4,000 contract and outsourced employees of HMWS&SB.

Metro Water Works Union leader G Rambabu Yadav met KCR and thanked him for implementing PRC.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday decided to abolish the Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) system permanently in the State. All the 20,555 existing VRAs will be absorbed into various government departments based on their educational qualifications. Additionally, he announced that compassionate appointments would be provided to the dependents of VRAs who passed away after June 2, 2014, and were aged below 61. Orders to this effect will be issued on Monday. The CM took this decision at a review meeting on the VRA system held here on Sunday. “We have scrapped the VRA system as it is a symbol of feudalism,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some VRAs will be accommodated in the Revenue department by creating supernumerary posts and some others will be in departments like Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha. The CM directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to issue a GO allocating VRAs in various departments on Monday. The educational qualifications of existing VRAs vary from Class 7, SSC to Degree. VRA JAC leaders called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for providing a pay scale and regularising their services. PRC to HMWS&B staff The CM also decided to extend 30% PRC to around 4,000 contract and outsourced employees of HMWS&SB. Metro Water Works Union leader G Rambabu Yadav met KCR and thanked him for implementing PRC.