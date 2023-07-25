1 hour, 4 cm rain leaves Hyderabad in deluge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sudden downpour of four cm in a span of one hour, triggered by cyclonic circulation over the State, drenched the city on Monday evening.

Sheets of rain that descended from the sky lashed several parts of the city mercilessly, inundating several areas like Paradise Circle, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, and Mehdipatnam. Even after the rain receded, swirling waters continued to overflow the roads, resulting in worst-ever traffic snarls.

Of all the areas, Charminar recorded the highest rainfall of 5.6 cm, followed by Saroornagar (5.1 cm), Amberpet (5.1 cm), and Yakuthpura (4.9 cm). Across the State, heavy rainfall was reported in districts including Suryapet and Hanamkonda. according to the forecast in Hyderabad, there would be light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times. There might be intense spells of rain that are very likely to occur in the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 27 and 22 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies with wind speeds around 10-14 kmph.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over West Central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region on July 26. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly west-northwest across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Power-related complaints

TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the power supply situation in the wake of heavy rain in Greater Hyderabad city. Consumers can complain on 1912/100 and 7382071574, 7382072106, and 7382072104.

