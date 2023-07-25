Home States Telangana

21-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student goes missing

Uncle alleges immense pressure by parents forced 2nd-year BTech student to leave campus

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 21-year-old second-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), has been missing since July 17, said police. Karthik, who hails from the Miryalguda area of Nalgonda district, had earlier written to the institute management, requesting permission to stay in the hostel during the holidays to study, as he had two subjects as backlogs. 

The management agreed to his request, even though other IIT students had holidays. However, Krishna, his uncle, said Karthik was facing a lot of pressure from his parents to study. Even when he went home during the holidays, they continued to pressurise him to study and remain at home.

Tracking takes cops to Vizag

On the 17th and 18th, when his parents called him, Karthik informed them that he was studying in the hostel. However, on the 19th, his phone was switched off, causing concern for his parents. They immediately went to IIT-H and enquired about his whereabouts, eventually leading his father, Umla Nayak, to file a complaint with the Sangareddy rural police.

During the investigation, CCTV footage confirmed that Karthik had boarded a train to Visakhapatnam at the Lingampally railway station on the night of July 17. Further tracking of his mobile phone revealed that he was at the Vizag beach on July 19. Sangareddy Circle Inspector (CI) Sudhir Kumar said when the police reached the beach and checked the footage, they found that Karthik had been there for approximately two and a half hours early in the morning on July 19.

In response to the situation, two police teams from Sangareddy have been sent to Vizag, and the Vizag police have formed three more search teams to find the missing student. The CI mentioned that a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Karthik’s father, and the investigation is ongoing.

