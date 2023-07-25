BRS leaders celebrate KTR’s birthday with Philanthropic work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ruling party leaders and Ministers organised various philanthropic activities across the State to mark BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s 47th birthday celebrations, on Monday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, party’s Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and others participated in a programme organised in Hyderabad, where Rubik’s cube artist Affan Kutty created a KTR portrait with Rubik’s cubes.

As part of ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative, the BRS leaders provided Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage to 1,000 video journalists. Later, they watched a 3D film, which extended birthday greetings to Rama Rao.

As part of #GiftASmile programme marking the birthday of Hon’ble Minister Sri @KTRBRS Garu, handed over health insurance coverage of Rs. 10 Lakh each to 1,000 Video Journalists of various News Channels at Thrill City.



Hon’ble Ministers Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav Garu & Mahmood… pic.twitter.com/YXmbuFyDCv — Talasani Sai Kiran (@talasani_sai) July 24, 2023

They said that because of the efforts of Rama Rao, Telangana attracted new investments and the IT sector witnessed tremendous growth.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao performed special pujas at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple.

Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav cut a cake as they celebrate KTR’s birthday at the Thrill City in Hyderabad on Monday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Contract and outsourcing employees of HMWS&SB performed ‘milk abhishekam’ to the cutouts of Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their decision to implement GO 14 and GO 60.

State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishank tweeted: “On the occasion of KTR garu’s birthday will be giving 47 digital tabs for SSC Toppers of 16 Government Schools in Cantonment as part of @GiftASmile2 campaign with the support of well-wishers of @KTRBRS (sic).”

BRS MLA KP Vivekanand tweeted: “I pledge to support 47 Orphans/poor meritorious students to pursue their professional courses (Graduation) in my Quthbullapur constituency under #GiftASmile on the occasion of @KTRBRS Anna’s 47th birthday (sic).”

Several politicians from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States took tp Twitter to wish KTR. Meanwhile, Rama Rao pledged to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47 more from the professional courses under the #GiftASmile initiative.

Warangal BRS leaders distributes tomatoes

Warangal: In a show of affection for BRS working president KT Rama Rao, a local BRS leader on Monday distributed tomatoes among the women folk on the occasion of his 47th birthday. Rajanala Srihari surprised the local residents by handing over a total of 150 kg of red fruit, now a ‘precious commodity’, in pink-coloured baskets. Each basket contained one kg of tomatoes.

While urging the women and youth to support the BRS in the next Assembly elections, Srihari expressed confidence in the BRS retaining power in the State. He also expressed his desire to see Rama Rao occupying the CM’s chair sometime in future.

Mayor gives away sewing machines

HYDERABAD: As a part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Monday distributed sewing machines among women to celebrate BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s 47th birthday.

"We were thrilled to give back to our community by distributing sewing machines to women, empowering them with new opportunities and skills! Let’s continue to spread happiness and make a positive impact together,’" she tweeted.

What an amazing day celebrating KTR Garu's birthday! As a part of the Gift a Smile initiative, we were thrilled to give back to our community by distributing sewing machines to women, empowering them with new opportunities and skills! Let's continue to spread happiness and make… pic.twitter.com/JWii7C0RPS — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) July 24, 2023

Speaking during the celebrations at her camp office, she said that the minister was in the forefront of solving problems being faced by the people. “As the party’s working president, he is a visionary leader. Ms a minister, he created miracles and transformed Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city with all-round development. Under the guidance of CM KCR, KTR has brought revolutionary changes in last 10 years,” she said.

