Fake Kanugolu men offer Telangana Congress netas help in strategising poll victory

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders are confused with people approaching them claiming to be part of party strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team and offering to do surveys for them on their prospects in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Two prominent leaders including a former PCC president were approached by a few persons who said they were part of Sunil’s team and said they would handle their social media requirement and help them redraw their strategies to win the elections.

The probable for the Assembly elections entertained them for almost two hours, listening to their lectures about the people’s response to their work and how they should go about electioneering.

They believed the “men from Sunil’s team” as they had not worked with him earlier or had any personal interaction with him or his team members.

One of the two leaders said that the people who approached them told them that they were doing very well at the ground level and that they handled press conferences quite satisfactorily. They told them that the random survey they had done about their image in their constituencies produced excellent results.

The leaders, who are aware that their candidatures will be finalised based on the survey reports of Sunil’s team, did not doubt their credentials.

The sources stated that the “Sunil team” not only told them what their strategy should be in the constituencies from where they would be contesting but also assured them that they would be able to tweak the survey reports to help them get tickets.

Kanugolu ‘men’ promise to handle social media

They also asked the leaders to hand them over their Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms so that they would present a positive picture of them. They also inquired about their financial status and how much they were ready to spend in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

On the other hand, in social media, a list of candidates for the Assembly elections claimed to have been prepared by Sunil’s team is circulating, leading to further confusion. The list contained names of the leaders of the party and those who are likely to join the Congress from other parties.

The leaders also tried to contact Sunil Kanugolu but could not reach him. They are not sure about the genuineness of the list. The party sources stated that Sunil doesn’t give the list or survey reports to his team members. “He will hand over the list only to the AICC top brass - Mallikharjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The party leadership has asked the aspirants for tickets not to be carried away by those who claim to be part of Sunil’s team and advised them not to part with any information related to the party’s internal affairs.

