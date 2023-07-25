Govt revises school timings across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision of the State government to change the school timings across Telangana, excluding the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is causing concern among parents and students. The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has expressed opposition to this decision, fearing that it may negatively impact student enrollment in government schools.

According to the orders issued by the Director of School Education on Monday, schools will now commence at 9.30 am, aligning with the commencing time of high schools. Primary and upper primary schools will operate until 4,15 pm and 4.45 pm, respectively. that this decision is for the benefit of students.

“In the case of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there is no change in the timings of school and hence will follow the timings as given in the academic calendar,” the order read.

TSUTF general secretary Chava Ravi told TNIE that the current school timings were determined based on the Right to Education Act and a comprehensive survey. “In rural areas, parents typically drop their children off at school before heading to their field or labour work. Even a minor change in timings, such as 30 minutes, could create difficulties for parents, compelling them to consider enrolling their children in private schools,” he added.

Private schools, unlike government buses, provide early morning transport facilities for students.

Ravi emphasized that any alteration to working hours should have involved the formation of an expert committee and the collection of opinions from students, parents, and other stakeholders before reaching a decision. He stressed that the government’s decision might be beneficial for a few teachers, but it is not in the best interest of students and parents.

