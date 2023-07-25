Home States Telangana

HC directs CP to submit report on role of CI, SI in civil dispute

The allegations against the officers, include personal assistance in armed robbery, house trespass, assault, wrongful restraint and other serious offenses.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court recently directed the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police to submit a detailed report on the role of the Police Inspector and Sub-Inspector, Petbasheerabad police station in a case related to a civil dispute between Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and petitioner Ajay Agarwal and his mother Sulochana Agarwal. 

The writ petition sought the court’s intervention to declare the inaction of the police officers concerned, who allegedly played a part in interfering with civil disputes. According to the petitioners, these officers were acting under the influence of the MLA and his close associates, Mujahed Khan and T Harsha Vardhan Prasad.

The allegations against the officers include personal assistance in armed robbery, house trespass, assault, wrongful restraint and other serious offences. The petitioners also accused them of delaying the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) by seven days, which led to a failure to adequately address the gravity of the reported offences.

After hearing the petitioner’s contentions, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy directed the Cyberabad CP to provide a detailed report on the involvement of the Police Inspector and SI in the civil dispute. The court has adjourned the case to August 10 for further hearing.

