KCR failed to heed advice on unviable double-bedroom scheme: Eatala

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/NIZAMABAD/ NALGONDA: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of duping the people of Telangana with false promises, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday demanded that the former extend the benefits of double-bedroom housing scheme to all the BPL families in the State.

Rajender, who is also the chairman of the saffron party’s Election Management Committee, was addressing the gathering during a protest staged over the allotment of 2BHK houses to the poor near the Hanamakonda District Collectorate Complex. “Though the State received a large amount of funds from the Union government, KCR says that the BRS government will give only Rs 3 lakh for construction of houses people who own land,” he said.

“When I was with the BRS, I told KCR not to promise 2BHKs as it was not possible to implement the scheme for various reasons, including non-availability of land and budget constraints. But, he refused to accept my suggestion because arrogance has gone to his head, especially after he became the CM for the second time,” he added.

“KCR promised to allot house sites for journalists during the Huzurabad bypoll. But, failed to fulfil that promise,” he said.

Urging the people to support the BJP in the next elections to ensure good governance in the State, he said that his party will provide 2BHKs to every eligible beneficiary if voted to power.

Funds diverted to Kaleshwaram proj

Speaking at a similar protest staged at the old collectorate in Nizamabad, MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that the poor people of Telangana won’t get 2BHKs if KCR continues to occupy CM’s chair. “Poor people will get houses only under BJP’s Ramrajyam,” he said.

“In the last three financial years, the BRS government allocated Rs 18,000 crore for 2BHK houses in its annual Budget. But it failed to spend that amount. About Rs 30,000 crore allocated to 2BHK houses was diverted to the Kaleshwaram project, of which Rs 10,000 crore went to paying commissions. A large amount was given to Kavitha, which she invested in the liquor business with the Delhi government,” he said.

The BJP leaders staged a similar protest in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, P Muralidhar Rao said that it is a shame that the government is not sanctioning houses to any beneficiaries in the district.

ALSO READ | Telangana High Court nod for BJP dharna over 2BHK scheme

Bandi meets Shah in Delhi

Hyderabad: Former State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday called on Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting assumes significance as it is

their first after Sanjay was replaced by G Kishan Reddy as the chief of State BJP.

According to sources, Sanjay requested Amit Shah to lift the suspension imposed on MLA T Raja Singh while explaining the current political conditions in the State. Sanjay also brought to the notice of Amit Shah how his close aides were being sidelined after the change of guard at the party’s State unit.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said: “Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana (sic).” In response, Sanjay tweeted: “Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon’ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in the state (sic).”

Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana. pic.twitter.com/APEvx6nA6w — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2023

HANAMKONDA/NIZAMABAD/ NALGONDA: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of duping the people of Telangana with false promises, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday demanded that the former extend the benefits of double-bedroom housing scheme to all the BPL families in the State. Rajender, who is also the chairman of the saffron party’s Election Management Committee, was addressing the gathering during a protest staged over the allotment of 2BHK houses to the poor near the Hanamakonda District Collectorate Complex. “Though the State received a large amount of funds from the Union government, KCR says that the BRS government will give only Rs 3 lakh for construction of houses people who own land,” he said. హనుమకొండ జిల్లా : భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ ఇచ్చిన పిలుపు మేరకు.. అర్హులైన పేదలకు డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇండ్లు కేటాయించాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తూ హనుమకొండ కలెక్టరేట్ ముందు నిర్వహించిన ధర్నా కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొనడం జరిగింది. తెలంగాణ రాకముందు ఇచ్చిన హామీలు కేసీఆర్ ఎందుకు నెరవేరుస్త లేరు ? 2014లో… pic.twitter.com/GZfdfenzxjgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) July 24, 2023 “When I was with the BRS, I told KCR not to promise 2BHKs as it was not possible to implement the scheme for various reasons, including non-availability of land and budget constraints. But, he refused to accept my suggestion because arrogance has gone to his head, especially after he became the CM for the second time,” he added. “KCR promised to allot house sites for journalists during the Huzurabad bypoll. But, failed to fulfil that promise,” he said. Urging the people to support the BJP in the next elections to ensure good governance in the State, he said that his party will provide 2BHKs to every eligible beneficiary if voted to power. Funds diverted to Kaleshwaram proj Speaking at a similar protest staged at the old collectorate in Nizamabad, MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that the poor people of Telangana won’t get 2BHKs if KCR continues to occupy CM’s chair. “Poor people will get houses only under BJP’s Ramrajyam,” he said. “In the last three financial years, the BRS government allocated Rs 18,000 crore for 2BHK houses in its annual Budget. But it failed to spend that amount. About Rs 30,000 crore allocated to 2BHK houses was diverted to the Kaleshwaram project, of which Rs 10,000 crore went to paying commissions. A large amount was given to Kavitha, which she invested in the liquor business with the Delhi government,” he said. The BJP leaders staged a similar protest in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, P Muralidhar Rao said that it is a shame that the government is not sanctioning houses to any beneficiaries in the district. ALSO READ | Telangana High Court nod for BJP dharna over 2BHK scheme Bandi meets Shah in Delhi Hyderabad: Former State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday called on Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting assumes significance as it is their first after Sanjay was replaced by G Kishan Reddy as the chief of State BJP. According to sources, Sanjay requested Amit Shah to lift the suspension imposed on MLA T Raja Singh while explaining the current political conditions in the State. Sanjay also brought to the notice of Amit Shah how his close aides were being sidelined after the change of guard at the party’s State unit. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said: “Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana (sic).” In response, Sanjay tweeted: “Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon’ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in the state (sic).” Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana. pic.twitter.com/APEvx6nA6w — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2023