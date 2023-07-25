Home States Telangana

Many murders might have taken place sans Dharani, says KCR

Published: 25th July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after abolishing the Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) system, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday explained the advantages of the Dharani portal and the reasons for doing away with the VRA system.

He said that due to the proactive measures taken up by his government, the land values increased abnormally in the State. “If there is no Dharani portal, several murders might have taken place. With the introduction of the portal, no one can change the ownership of the land, except the farmer himself. Thus, all the villages in the State are peaceful now, even as the land costs have shot up,” he explained.

He said that while he was touring Maharashtra to expand the BRS there, the farmers were urging him to abolish the Talathi system (akin to VRA system in Telangana).

Addressing a gathering after admitting Bhuvanagiri district Congress president Anil Kumar Reddy into the party here on Monday, the CM said that the Dharani portal was beneficial to farmers in three ways - the land records are safe, Rythu Bandhu and paddy procurement amounts are directly credited into farmers’ accounts and the farmers are not going to private moneylenders anymore. He said that the total lands in the State are 2.75 crore acres of which, 1.56 crore acres are included in the Dharani portal. 

Wicked forces magnifying minor issues

“There may be one or two problems and they can be resolved by giving a representation to higher officials. But, some wicked forces are trying to show these minor issues as a major problem,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister also explained how the power sector reforms helped the farmers. Unlike in the past, the government never appointed IAS officers in power utilities and left the administration to the technocrats of the power department. He said that the success of the BRS government was possible as it would consider every work as a ‘task’. 

ALSO READ | 16,758 VRAs to be absorbed into various Telangana govt departments

The CM said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was constructed at an estimated cost of `80,000, the State got back the entire money as the value of paddy produced by farmers was far higher now than the cost of the project. Rao assured that Bhongir and Alair will get irrigation facilities soon and they would not face any droughts in future.  The two segments will get water from the Basvapur reservoir.

The CM assured that he would take care of the political future of Anil Kumar Reddy, who joined BRS on Monday. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Bhongir MLA Sekhar Reddy and several others were present.

