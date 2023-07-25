Home States Telangana

Miraculous escape for 22 children as school bus overturns in Telangana's Mahabubabad

Kesamudaram Sub-Inspector (SI) K Thirupati informed the media that all the schoolchildren escaped without any injuries and were safely handed over to their parents.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:53 AM

school bus overturns

Locals gather to click pictures of the bus that overturned on the bypass road in Kesamudaram on Monday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Twenty-two children travelling from Kesamudaram to Beriwada village had a miraculous escape after their school bus overturned on Monday evening. The incident occurred on a bypass road in Kesamudaram. 

Upon witnessing the accident, local villagers immediately informed authorities and the police promptly reached the scene. The accident resulted in a traffic jam that stretched over 2 km but the cops took measures to control it at once. 

Driver talking on phone while driving: Students

As soon as the parents of the children learnt about the incident, they rushed to the spot. According to the schoolchildren, the accident happened because the bus driver was talking on his mobile phone while driving, causing him to lose control of the steering. Consequently, the school bus overturned on the outskirts of Kesamudaram village. The locals quickly came to the rescue, pulled the trapped schoolchildren out of the bus, and promptly alerted the Kesamudaram police station.

Kesamudaram Sub-Inspector (SI) K Thirupati informed the media that all the schoolchildren escaped without any injuries and were safely handed over to their parents. He explained that the children were returning home after finishing school when the incident occurred due to the negligence of the school bus driver, O Srikanth.

The children complained that the driver was talking on his mobile phone while driving. 
The bus driver fled from the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him, he added. 
A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway, stated Thirupati.

