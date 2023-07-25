Revanth cautions Left over BRS political 'chameleons' in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sharing a news report of senior BRS leader and Health Minister T Harish Rao criticising the communists on Twitter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to the Left parties to be wary of BRS political “chameleons”.

Recently, Harish Rao said that there was no presence of Communist Karyakartas in the Siddipet Assembly constituency, which he represents in the State Assembly.

Lashing out at BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as Harish Rao, Revanth said that they have a habit of burning the raft after crossing the river. Harish Rao has proved it once again with his comments against the communists, he said.

Revanth said that BRS won the Munugode Assembly byelection with the support of communist parties and now stated there is no one to carry red flags. “The sooner the communist brothers understand the nature of these chameleons, the better for them and society,” Revanth said.

Congress seeks white paper on TS welfare schemes

Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded that the State government release a white paper on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana for the benefit of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly media point, Jeevan Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his government is attempting to deceive minorities ahead of elections.

He expressed disappointment in the State government not providing financial support to anyone from the BC community. He also criticised the State government’s limited assistance to certain castes within the BCs.

