Tourists, locals lament neglect of waterfalls in Adilabad district

ADILABAD: Tourists flock to the famous waterfalls in the erstwhile Adilabad district — Kuntala, Pochera, Gayatri, Mitte, Kankai, and Pangidimadharam — during the rainy season, especially on weekends.

Locals said the influx of tourists, particularly from across the State and neighbouring Maharashtra, presents a huge potential for revenue generation but the failure of authorities to develop these sites into proper tourist spots shows their negligence.

Kuntala stands out as one of the highest waterfalls in the two Telugu states, and during the rainy and winter seasons, it experiences a significant number of visitors who come to admire its natural beauty.

In 2016, the government proposed the construction of a suspension bridge at Kuntala waterfalls to further attract tourists, but no substantial action has been taken yet, locals alleged, adding that the forest officials are only working on implementing safety measures.

Pochera is another waterfall that attracts tourists, but there is still much more that can be done to develop it further, they stated. Similarly, Mitte, situated in the interior forest area of Lingapoor Mandal, lacks an approach road, making it difficult for tourists to visit the Pittaguda village.

Bhumesh and Ramu, tourists who visited these waterfalls on weekends, said that the development of these spots could significantly improve the revenue of Adilabad and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts, considering the absence of major industries in the region.

Apart from the waterfalls, the Kadam project is also a noteworthy tourist spot. The government has taken some initiatives, such as allocating lands and funds for setting up resorts in a few places in Nirmal and Adilabad districts, locals lamented, adding that the progress in these efforts has been slow and needs further attention and action.

