AIG Hospitals launches surgery training vehicle in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Surgical Training on Wheels’, a vehicle equipped with the latest technology for surgical training in collaboration with global pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson. This vehicle will embark on a 100 days tour covering 28 government and private medical institutions across 14 cities in four south-Indian States where more than 2,000 surgeons will be trained.

The specially designed vehicle will train general, GI, orthopaedic, cancer and cardiac surgeons. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, of AIG Hospitals, said the objective behind this initiative is to train surgeons in rural areas and give them expert tips and tricks and hands-on experience with animal tissue models.

There will be a total of 16 stations, of which eight will be for wet-lab training which can be used for basic procedures like suturing to advance anastomosis and the other eight will be for simulation training where surgeons can get an immersive experience of complex surgical procedures. The simulator suite will enable surgeons to engage in everything from basic skills training to complex surgeries.

“A key advantage of ‘Surgical Training on Wheels’ is its mobility factor. It can travel to remote areas, reaching surgeons who have limited access to advanced training opportunities. It can also visit medical schools, teaching hospitals, and conferences for rendering knowledge on surgeries,” said Dr DV Rap, director and chief of surgery in AIG Hospitals.

