Home States Telangana

BJP Rajya Sabha MP seeks ST status for Boyas, Valmikis

During a debate on the Bill,the MPs placed their demand for inclusion of various communities in the STs list. 

Published: 26th July 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

K Laxman, Member of Rajya Sabha and National President of BJP OBC Morcha. (Photo | Jwala, EPS)

K Laxman, Member of Rajya Sabha and National President of BJP OBC Morcha. (Photo | Jwala, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman demanded that Boyas, Valmikis and other fisherman communities be on the STs list.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitutional (ST Order) 5th Amendment Bill, 2022, which included the rectified names of certain tribal communities of Chhattisgarh in the STs list.

During a debate on the Bill, the MPs placed their demand for the inclusion of various communities in the STs list.  Laxman said that there was a need to include communities like Boyas and Valmikis in the STs list.

He also urged Arjun Munda to intervene and to see that tribals receive pattas for their podu lands in Telangana, which he said, was being delayed by the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Laxman Valmikis STs list Boyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp