BJP Rajya Sabha MP seeks ST status for Boyas, Valmikis

HYDERABAD: BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman demanded that Boyas, Valmikis and other fisherman communities be on the STs list.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitutional (ST Order) 5th Amendment Bill, 2022, which included the rectified names of certain tribal communities of Chhattisgarh in the STs list.

During a debate on the Bill, the MPs placed their demand for the inclusion of various communities in the STs list. Laxman said that there was a need to include communities like Boyas and Valmikis in the STs list.

He also urged Arjun Munda to intervene and to see that tribals receive pattas for their podu lands in Telangana, which he said, was being delayed by the State government.

