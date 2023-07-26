Home States Telangana

CBI court sentences DoCA official to five years in jail in Telangana

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed chargesheet on November 20, 2009 against the accused, who has been found guilty by the trial court.

Published: 26th July 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes .

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Judge for CBI Cases sentenced M Subbarayulu, former Official Liquidator, Department of Company Affairs, Hyderabad to five years rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him in a CBI case.

The agency registered a case against M Subbarayulu and others on May 6, 2008, alleging that the accused had shown undue favour to the bidders who purchased the assets of a private company that went into liquidation and also accepted delayed payments without necessary orders from the High Court.

It was further alleged that the accused committed serious irregularities, including disposal of assets of a said private company without the knowledge of the High Court and extending the time for payment by the bidders of the properties sold in auction in respect of said firm without the orders of the High Court. After a thorough investigation, CBI filed the chargesheet on November 20, 2009, against the accused, who has been found guilty by the trial court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI court DoCA official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp