Home States Telangana

Congress lays claim to free power scheme with selfie campaign in Telangana

The Madhira MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as his ministers, including KT Rama Rao, have been misleading the people by peddling lies on the subject.

Published: 26th July 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Madhu Yaskhi Goud take a selfie in front of a portrait of former Chief Minister undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Sri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prove that it was Congress which originally came up with the idea of providing the free power supply, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi launched the ‘Selfie with Congress development’ campaign on Tuesday.

Vikramarka and other Congress leaders took a selfie, standing in front of a huge portrait of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy signing the first file as chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh related to the free power supply. Addressing a press conference, along with Bellaiah Naik and his other party colleagues, Vikramarka said: “Congress has the patent for free power supply in the State.”The Congress is committed to providing 24-x7 free power supply to the farmers, he added.

The Madhira MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as his ministers, including KT Rama Rao, have been misleading the people by peddling lies on the subject. He said that the Congress had promised free power supply in its 1990 Assembly election manifesto and implemented it after coming to power in 2004 before any regional or national party even thought about it.

“YS Rajasekhara Reddy directed the officials to bring the files pertaining to the provision of free power supply to his oath-taking ceremony and signed from the same venue,” he said.

He said that the ‘Selfie with Congress development’ campaign was launched to counter the “smear campaign” of the BRS party. He appealed to the Congress cadre to take selfies with the infrastructure and development projects such as BHEL, ECIL, HCU, DBL, and irrigation projects and share them on social media.

Madhu Yaskhi, meanwhile, reminded the BRS leaders that Wednesday (July 26) marks the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka ‘Selfie with Congress development’ campaign free power supply

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp