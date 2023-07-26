Congress lays claim to free power scheme with selfie campaign in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prove that it was Congress which originally came up with the idea of providing the free power supply, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi launched the ‘Selfie with Congress development’ campaign on Tuesday.

Remembering Congress legacy… when Shri. Y.S. Rajshekhar Reddy launched the historic free electricity for farmers scheme with his first signature as the Chief Minister.

Free power is our patent right and Congress will ensure free 24/7 electricity to farmers.@TelanganaCMO… pic.twitter.com/dAaw3d2lbE — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@BhattiCLP) July 25, 2023

Vikramarka and other Congress leaders took a selfie, standing in front of a huge portrait of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy signing the first file as chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh related to the free power supply. Addressing a press conference, along with Bellaiah Naik and his other party colleagues, Vikramarka said: “Congress has the patent for free power supply in the State.”The Congress is committed to providing 24-x7 free power supply to the farmers, he added.

The Madhira MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as his ministers, including KT Rama Rao, have been misleading the people by peddling lies on the subject. He said that the Congress had promised free power supply in its 1990 Assembly election manifesto and implemented it after coming to power in 2004 before any regional or national party even thought about it.

“YS Rajasekhara Reddy directed the officials to bring the files pertaining to the provision of free power supply to his oath-taking ceremony and signed from the same venue,” he said.

He said that the ‘Selfie with Congress development’ campaign was launched to counter the “smear campaign” of the BRS party. He appealed to the Congress cadre to take selfies with the infrastructure and development projects such as BHEL, ECIL, HCU, DBL, and irrigation projects and share them on social media.

Madhu Yaskhi, meanwhile, reminded the BRS leaders that Wednesday (July 26) marks the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP).

