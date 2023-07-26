Follow court orders, fulfil demands of guest lecturers: Eatala tells Telangana govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the people of Telangana will surrender to love but not bow down to any threats, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded that the State government follow the High Court orders and continue the services of guest lecturers till the regular posts are filled.

Eatala, who is also the chairman of BJP’s Election Management Committee, met the guest teachers and lecturers who staged a protest at the TS Board of Intermediate Education office in Nampally on Tuesday and extended support to them.

Later addressing the media at the BJP office, he strongly condemned the arrest of around 500 protesters who were shifted to 10 to 12 police stations. Stating that the payment of salaries to guest faculty working in social welfare residential schools, KGBVs and model schools is being delayed, in some cases for more than six months, Eatala has reiterated his demand for a fixed consolidated payment per annum be established and salaries be paid on time akin to the regular staff working in those institutions.

“The High Court had suggested against issuing a notification to fill those posts and had observed that the guest faculty could be hired because of their experience. Despite the chief minister announcing weightage in regular recruitment, it has not been implemented. The State government is not only violating the court’s order but has been acting in vengeance against them for protesting,” he said. He said that the State government has established the maximum number of periods (classes) as 74 for guest faculty, but has not set up the minimum number of periods.

Disclosing that there were 15,794 guest faculty working in the educational institutions across the State, Eatala said that the State government behaved in a similar manner with 1,700 municipal workers who were laid off in 2013, RTC workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, VRAs, VAOs junior panchayat secretaries, by intimidating them and threatening to terminate their services if they continued with their protests.

Blatant lie

Also disputing the chief minister’s claim that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has achieved the break-even point with the entire cost incurred on the project realised, Eatala said that it was a blatant lie.

“Even if 150 tmcft has been delivered in the last four years to 15 lakh acres, assuming that 1 tmcft irrigates 10,000 acres and a 20 quintal yield per acre, still the value of the total paddy produced will not go beyond Rs 600 and Rs 700 crore,” he claimed.

