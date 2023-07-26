KCR has more shockers in store for Congress in August

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shocking departure of Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, the Bhongir DCC president who contested for the Assembly on the party ticket, has created an upheaval in the Congress that few expected, much less prepared for.

Anil Reddy’s decision to join the BRS has sent shockwaves among party leaders as it could very well dent the Congress electoral prospects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Heated discussions are going on in Telangana Congress, with leaders assessing the impact of his defection and speculating on who could follow suit. According to the Congress grapevine, two former ministers, two former MPs, and several leaders who had contested on Congress tickets are likely to switch sides in August.

Discontent has been brewing within the Congress ranks due to recent appointments to various committees, with some leaders feeling neglected by the State leadership and expressing their resentment at being “sidelined”.

‘Just the beginning’

Taking this into account, veterans in Congress feel that Anil Reddy’s departure was just the beginning — they fear a concerted attempt by the BRS to deliver a telling blow to the grand old party in August. They feel that the next on the list to switch sides are some former Ministers and former MPs.

They feel that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao would get them to announce their defections just a day before the scheduled visit of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, who is set to address a public meeting in the State and unveil the party’s SC/ST Declaration. This would not only leave the Congress camp in disarray but also create very favourable optics for the BRS. The BRS targeting of the Congress has been even more aggressive after its other major rival in the State -- the BJP -- changed its party presidents.

10 leaders on the radar

Sources within the BRS say that KCR has devised an action plan to woo more leaders from Congress. Promises of Assembly tickets in the upcoming elections will be offered to Congress leaders from constituencies where sitting BRS MLAs are facing anti-incumbency.

The BRS is eyeing around 10 Congress leaders who are perceived to be in a strong position to contest elections, and there are speculations that if KCR extends the offer, they might join the BRS without hesitation.

With the picture becoming clearer, the Telangana Congress leadership is believed to be burning the midnight oil and pondering how to prevent further defections and maintain unity in the party. As for the Congress cadre, they are hoping that a plan is in place to thwart the BRS.

