More heavy rains forecast in Telangana on July 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NIZAMABAD /ADILABAD / SIDDIPET: Heavy downpours wreaked havoc in erstwhile Nizamabad and Warangal districts on Tuesday, with Velupur in Nizamabad recording a staggering 46.3 cm of rainfall in a mere six hours. Officials said that this was the highest recorded rainfall in the region in the past 100 years.

The weather department has issued a red alert for eight districts – including Hyderabad – predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Wednesday. The torrential rains left several major roads and low-lying colonies submerged, while several villages in Warangal district were cut off.

Meanwhile, residents of Hyderabad had a brief respite from the downpour on Tuesday, though Charminar (7.8 cm), Rajendranagar (7.8 cm), and Hayathnagar (7.3 cm) did receive copious amounts of rainfall. Nizamabad bore the brunt of the downpour, with Perkit recording 33.1 cm, Bheemgal 26.45 cm, Konasamumdar 22.65 cm, and Jakranpally 22.20 cm. Severe damage to crops like cotton and soybean has been reported from across the State.

In Adilabad, the Penganga and Pranahitha rivers are flowing at dangerous levels. The incessant rains have forced a halt to coal production in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines in Srirampur, Mandamarri, and Bellampalli.

One Sammayya, who fell into the Erravagu River in the Mancherial district, was rescued by alert locals. Meanwhile, in Warangal, authorities evacuated 125 families from NTR Nagar Colony to safer locations. The inundation of roads led to the suspension of traffic between Warangal and Khammam on National Highway 563. While Phakala, Ramappa, and Lakavaram lakes are getting heavy inflows, several minor irrigation tanks in Warangal and Nizamabad are overflowing.

To manage the water levels, officials were forced to open 75 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda. Water entered several houses in Illanda, Wardhannapet Mandal. The Moi Tummeda stream in Siddipet district is also swelling, bringing traffic to a standstill on the Husnabad-Hanamkonda road. Officials have diverted vehicles through Pothireddypally to cope with the situation. Approximately 60 houses have completely destroyed, and another 100 suffered partial damage in the Siddipet district.

All schools, colleges closed for two days

The Telangana government on Tuesday ordered all educational institutions across the State closed on Wednesday and Thursday in view of heavy rains being forecast. All examinations scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday in colleges affiliated with Osmania University were postponed. The new dates will be announced later. The JNTUH soon followed suit and postponed examinations.

