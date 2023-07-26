Operation Lotus resumes in Telangana, 4 Congress leaders to join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a lull, the BJP’s Operation Louts is all set to resume in Telangana with as many as four Congress leaders deciding to join the saffron party.

According to sources, Former MLA Akula Rajender and ex-MLC Magam Ranga Reddy as well as former District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) chairman M Jaipal Reddy and former Rangareddy DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy will join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in Khammam on July 29. They met BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Tuesday.

Jaipal Reddy is the son of former Medak MP Mogaligundla Baga Reddy and is believed to have expressed his desire to contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment. Akula Rajender, who was elected as an MLA from Malkajgiri in 2009, quit the grand old party in 2021. He is believed to have shown interest in contesting from the same segment.

Meeting with Amit Shah

Meanwhile, BJP State leadership is planning to organise a meeting with Amit Shah during his visit to Telangana on July 29. During the meeting, Shah is likely to give clear directions to the party workers and leaders on the upcoming elections.

HYDERABAD: After a lull, the BJP’s Operation Louts is all set to resume in Telangana with as many as four Congress leaders deciding to join the saffron party. According to sources, Former MLA Akula Rajender and ex-MLC Magam Ranga Reddy as well as former District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) chairman M Jaipal Reddy and former Rangareddy DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy will join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in Khammam on July 29. They met BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Tuesday. Jaipal Reddy is the son of former Medak MP Mogaligundla Baga Reddy and is believed to have expressed his desire to contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment. Akula Rajender, who was elected as an MLA from Malkajgiri in 2009, quit the grand old party in 2021. He is believed to have shown interest in contesting from the same segment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meeting with Amit Shah Meanwhile, BJP State leadership is planning to organise a meeting with Amit Shah during his visit to Telangana on July 29. During the meeting, Shah is likely to give clear directions to the party workers and leaders on the upcoming elections.