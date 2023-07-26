Telangana HC sets September 6 deadline for appointing TSCC president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, has addressed the issue of appointing a president for the Telangana State Consumer Commission (TSCC).

The court recorded the statement made by Harender Prasad, the Special Government Pleader attached to the office of Advocate General, who assured the court of appointing the TSCC president before the next date of hearing.

The court set September 6, 2023, as the deadline for the appointment and the submission of a report.

Emphasising the significance of the TSCC, the bench highlighted its crucial role in promptly and efficiently addressing consumer complaints. The TSCC serves as a vital platform for safeguarding consumers’ rights against faulty goods, deficient services, and unfair trade practices. Its streamlined resolution process ensures a simplified and expedited resolution of consumer disputes.

The court’s action came in response to a PIL filed by advocate Baglekar Akash Kumar, who is also the co-author of the book ‘Consumer Protection Act’.In his PIL, Baglekar pointed out that the State government was obligated to appoint a president for the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

Although a notification was issued in 2022 to invite qualified candidates for the position, the post has remained vacant since February 21, 2023. The TSCC’s jurisdiction extends to complaints involving goods or services valued between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Further, it handles appeals and revisions related to decisions made by the 12 district consumer forums in Telangana.

