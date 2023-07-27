Home States Telangana

Assembly elections: BRS may announce candidates list in Aug 2nd week

During the meeting, Rao believed to have discussed State finances, transfer of some senior IAS officers and other issues.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling  BRS, in all likelihood, will announce its list of candidates for the next Assembly elections in the second week of August, after the commencement of Nija Sravana maasam.Barring 10 to 15 sitting MLAs, the party is likely to clear the names of all sitting legislators.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao at  Pragathi  Bhavan on Wednesday and reportedly discussed the upcoming Assembly elections and administrative matters.

According to sources, the State  Legislative Assembly session will be held on the first of August. The three-day session is likely to start on August 7, before the mandated six months time.  Prior to that,  the State Cabinet will meet and take some key decisions with a focus on Assembly elections. During the meeting, Rao is believed to have discussed State finances, the transfer of some senior IAS officers and other issues.

Though there was a talk that Rao will clear the names of only 70 sitting MLAs, sources ruled out such a possibility. Except for 10 to 15 MLAs and candidates for  Assembly segments, where the AIMIM is strong, the BRS will announce the candidates for all other segments in the first list itself, sources said.  

Interestingly, KT Rama Rao had a separate meeting with MLA and former Deputy CM T Rajaiah after CM’s meeting. It remains to be seen whether or not Rajaiah gets the party ticket this time. It may be mentioned here that Rajaiah has differences with another former Deputy CM K Srihari in the erstwhile Warangal district.

