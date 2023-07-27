At 64.9 cm, Mulugu records highest ever rainfall in Telangana; state seeing massive floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several districts in Telangana are witnessing flash floods and severe inundation with many places recording the scariest rains since Wednesday afternoon.

Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district has recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana after it witnessed 64.9 cm between 8.30 am on July 26 - 8.30 am on July 27.

Rains have pounded extremely heavily in the entire erstwhile Warangal district which includes Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Jangaon, Mulugu and Bhupalpally. These districts had registered over 30-40 cm of rainfall. Districts like Bhadradi Kothagudem, Karimnagar and Adilabad too recorded massive rains.

These rains are accompanied by heavy winds which further worsened the situation. Following the adversity, there was a power cut in many localities of Warangal, Bhadradi Kothagudem and Karimnagar districts.

With regard to Hyderabad, rains are lashing continuously since early morning on Thursday. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

HYDERABAD: Several districts in Telangana are witnessing flash floods and severe inundation with many places recording the scariest rains since Wednesday afternoon. Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district has recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana after it witnessed 64.9 cm between 8.30 am on July 26 - 8.30 am on July 27. Rains have pounded extremely heavily in the entire erstwhile Warangal district which includes Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Jangaon, Mulugu and Bhupalpally. These districts had registered over 30-40 cm of rainfall. Districts like Bhadradi Kothagudem, Karimnagar and Adilabad too recorded massive rains.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These rains are accompanied by heavy winds which further worsened the situation. Following the adversity, there was a power cut in many localities of Warangal, Bhadradi Kothagudem and Karimnagar districts. With regard to Hyderabad, rains are lashing continuously since early morning on Thursday. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue on Thursday. ALSO READ: Overflowing streams, tanks hit road transportation in Warangal Telangana rains: 40 tourists stuck at Mutyaladara waterfall in Mulugu Two swept away in heavy rains in Telangana, many stranded Transport hit as tanks breach, roads battered in Telangana