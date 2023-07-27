Home States Telangana

At 64.9 cm, Mulugu records highest ever rainfall in Telangana; state seeing massive floods

Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district has recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic cop tries to clear a blocked manhole near the Prakash Nagar Metro Station following a heavy rain in Hyderabad on Monday evening /| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

A traffic cop tries to clear a blocked manhole near the Prakash Nagar Metro Station following a heavy rain in Hyderabad on Monday evening /| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several districts in Telangana are witnessing flash floods and severe inundation with many places recording the scariest rains since Wednesday afternoon.

Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district has recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana after it witnessed 64.9 cm between 8.30 am on July 26 - 8.30 am on July 27. 

Rains have pounded extremely heavily in the entire erstwhile Warangal district which includes Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Jangaon, Mulugu and Bhupalpally. These districts had registered over 30-40 cm of rainfall. Districts like Bhadradi Kothagudem, Karimnagar and Adilabad too recorded massive rains.

These rains are accompanied by heavy winds which further worsened the situation. Following the adversity, there was a power cut in many localities of Warangal, Bhadradi Kothagudem and Karimnagar districts.

With regard to Hyderabad, rains are lashing continuously since early morning on Thursday. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flash Floods Telangana rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp