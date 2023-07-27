BC students to get facilities on par with SCs/STs: Minister Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said that the State government has decided to provide all the required facilities to the BC post-matric hostel students on par with their counterparts from the SC/ST communities. The decision will benefit 34,000 BC students, he said.

Speaking to the media here, the minister expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking this decision keeping the welfare of BC students in mind. “A Government Order (GO) will be issued in this regard on July 28,” he said.

The government has already announced the fee reimbursement scheme for the benefit of BC students who have enrolled in more than 200 educational institutions, including IITs, IIMs and AIIMS.

Speaking about the schemes being implemented in the State, the minister said that the people of Telangana have been reaping the benefits of Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pension, 24x7 free electricity supply and Kalyana Lakshmi - Shaadi Mubarak as well as the double-bedroom housing schemes.

