Justice league: Bar and Bench bid farewell to Justice K Lalitha

By Express News Service

Bar and Bench bid farewell to Justice K Lalitha

The Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, bid a warm farewell to Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, who has been transferred to the Karnataka High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and approved by the Law Ministry. The full court, including judges and other members, bid adieu to Justice Lalitha.

At a function here, the Bar and the Bench expressed their admiration and appreciation for Justice Lalitha who was highly regarded for her kind and amiable demeanour, earning her the respect and admiration of the attorneys who appeared before her.

Throughout her tenure, she exhibited a considerate and respectful attitude towards the members of the Bar. In her remarks, Justice Lalitha extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fellow judges, attorneys, and court employees. She acknowledged their invaluable advice and unwavering support during her time at the Telangana High Court.

HC upholds detention orders against ATM thieves

A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha, upheld the detention orders issued under the PD Act against two accused -- Gur Gagan Singh Dilo and Bhupender Singh alias Harjeet Singh in a case related to ATM robberies.

The court dismissed the habeas corpus petitions filed by the relatives of the two accused, who were lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison. Counsel for the petitioners, B Mohana Reddy argued that the detaining authority had “incorrectly considered the crimes as affecting public order when they were actually individual offences”.

The detaining authority based their decision on these crimes to issue the detention order, but Mohana contended that the allegations pertained to specific individuals and not the public at large. Furthermore, counsel claimed that the respondent Collector and District Magistrate did not follow the procedure outlined in Act No 1 of 1986.

Special Government Pleader Mujib Kumar Sadasivuni argued that the detaining authority was satisfied with the material on record and emphasised that the crimes committed by the accused were not limited to individuals but had a significant impact on public order. After hearing the arguments, the court concluded that there was no error or procedural violation committed by the respondent detaining authority when issuing the detention orders and confirmation orders, and dismissed both the writ petitions.

Bar and Bench bid farewell to Justice K Lalitha The Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, bid a warm farewell to Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, who has been transferred to the Karnataka High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and approved by the Law Ministry. The full court, including judges and other members, bid adieu to Justice Lalitha. At a function here, the Bar and the Bench expressed their admiration and appreciation for Justice Lalitha who was highly regarded for her kind and amiable demeanour, earning her the respect and admiration of the attorneys who appeared before her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Throughout her tenure, she exhibited a considerate and respectful attitude towards the members of the Bar. In her remarks, Justice Lalitha extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fellow judges, attorneys, and court employees. She acknowledged their invaluable advice and unwavering support during her time at the Telangana High Court. HC upholds detention orders against ATM thieves A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha, upheld the detention orders issued under the PD Act against two accused -- Gur Gagan Singh Dilo and Bhupender Singh alias Harjeet Singh in a case related to ATM robberies. The court dismissed the habeas corpus petitions filed by the relatives of the two accused, who were lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison. Counsel for the petitioners, B Mohana Reddy argued that the detaining authority had “incorrectly considered the crimes as affecting public order when they were actually individual offences”. The detaining authority based their decision on these crimes to issue the detention order, but Mohana contended that the allegations pertained to specific individuals and not the public at large. Furthermore, counsel claimed that the respondent Collector and District Magistrate did not follow the procedure outlined in Act No 1 of 1986. Special Government Pleader Mujib Kumar Sadasivuni argued that the detaining authority was satisfied with the material on record and emphasised that the crimes committed by the accused were not limited to individuals but had a significant impact on public order. After hearing the arguments, the court concluded that there was no error or procedural violation committed by the respondent detaining authority when issuing the detention orders and confirmation orders, and dismissed both the writ petitions.