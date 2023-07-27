No-trust vote: Kishan Reddy says BRS, AIMIM, Congress cut from same cloth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi signing the no-confidence motion against the Modi government moved by BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswar Rao, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that he was not surprised by the development.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office, he said: “Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are not different from each other. These parties are aligned together. They are three different pieces of the same fabric. No wonder they moved the no-confidence motion.”

“Congress, BRS, and AIMIM entered into an alliance in the past and they will do so future as well,” he said, adding that the BJP is the only party never had an alliance with any of these “feudalistic parties”.

“The people of Telangana should understand even if they vote for any one of these parties, all three will work together. But, BJP’s fight against these parties will continue,” he said. Referring to the establishment of PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, which provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs, he said Kishan Reddy said that over 4,000 such centres will be opened in the State.

He said that the initiative has been undertaken to increase the market capacity of agricultural produce and integrate the Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) with Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) to build a robust cooperative system.

Stating that with a motto to promote ‘One Nation One Fertilizer’ concept, Kishan Reddy said that the fertilizers will be made available to the farmers under ‘Bharat Brand’ regardless of which company manufactures it and claimed that the Modi government has eliminated the struggles of farmers in obtaining fertilizers.

Later in the day, Kishan Reddy held a meeting with BJP SC Morcha members. The meeting resolved to put up a strong fight against the government to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries receive Dalit Bandhu benefits.

