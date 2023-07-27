Revanth moves Telangana High Court seeking information on ORR lease

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking direction to the State government to provide information on the transfer of ownership of Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The transfer of ownership was awarded to INB Infrastructure Developers Limited for a sum of `7,380 crore, spanning a lengthy period of 30 years. The petitioner said that he had previously filed an application under the Right to Information Act, 2005, on May 1, 2023, seeking specific details regarding the ORR tender and its award to INB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

However, despite the application being submitted to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, the requested information has not been provided, he said.

One of the major concerns highlighted by the petitioner is that the lease period specified in the tender surpasses the general advice and practices of the National Highways Authority of India, which recommends a maximum lease period of 20 years for awarded works. This particular tender, however, extends the lease period to 30 years, raising questions about its legality and propriety.

Furthermore, the petitioner revealed that when he sought the same information from the Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), the request was denied. To compound the matter, instead of providing the information, the petitioner alleged that he faced legal actions in the form of civil suits initiated in lower courts, alleging his comments on the transfer of ownership of Nehru Outer Ring Road to be defamatory and scandalous. Despite these challenges, the petitioner successfully contested these allegations and obtained a favourable court order.

Nonfunctional Commission

Another significant hurdle cited by the petitioner is the non-functioning of the Information Commission under the Right to Information Act, due to the absence of appointments for the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners. This lack of functioning further obstructs the petitioner’s efforts to obtain the sought-after information.

In light of these issues and the lack of transparency, the petitioner filed the writ petition in the High Court. The respondents named in the petition were the Principal Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the Secretary of HMDA, and the Public Information Officer & Managing Director of HGCL, Hyderabad.

