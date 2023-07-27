Vanama asks Telangana High Court to suspend order on his election to move SC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Vanama Venkateswara Rao on Thursday approached the High Court seeking suspension of the order passed by Justice Radha Rani on Wednesday, declaring his election to the Assembly invalid on the ground that he suppressed certain information in Form 26 in terms of Rule 4-A of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and rules contemplated in the Representation of People Act 1951. In her orders, Justice Radha Rani declared Jalagam Venkata Rao, the petitioner, as the elected candidate from the Kothagudem constituency. The judge also imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on Vanama for filing a false affidavit before the Election Commission of India during the 2018 elections, by concealing information pertaining to assets owned by him and his wife. In his petition on Wednesday, counsel for Vanama said that his client has not yet received the certified copy of the order to enable him to move an appeal to the Supreme Court. He prayed for suspension of the order for 30 days to enable his client to move to the Supreme Court. After hearing the petitioner's contention, the court reserved its orders.