Don’t politicise rains & demoralise relief workers: KTR to opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao lambasted opposition parties for politicising the issue of heavy rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad. He urged them to focus on initiatives that would benefit the people who are suffering due to the rains rather than engaging in petty criticisms.

In response to the heavy rains, the minister visited various parts of Hyderabad to assess the situation. He inspected the floodwater levels at Hussainsagar, and also on Moosarambagh and Chaderghat bridges.

Addressing the media, Rama Rao emphasised the importance of not undermining the morale of employees who are tirelessly working under challenging conditions. He instructed officials to prioritise the prevention of loss of life and to remain vigilant in low-lying areas. Immediate action was also ordered to evacuate people residing in dilapidated buildings.

During a teleconference with department officials and Additional Collectors, the minister assured that further measures would be taken in areas where floodwater has stagnated. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was closely monitoring the situation, with the government’s top priority being the prevention of any loss of life.

Rama Rao attributed the reduced impact of the floods this time to the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) undertaken by the State government. He praised the round-the-clock efforts of officials and staff to deal with the challenges due to the rains.

While acknowledging that the heavy rains have caused inconvenience to people, he emphasised that, fortunately, there have been no reported casualties thus far, underscoring that safeguarding lives remains the primary focus. He said that as a red alert was issued for Hyderabad, the State government has left no stone unturned in terms of precautionary measures. Residents in flood-prone areas were alerted, and control rooms and temporary shelters were established to assist affected individuals, he added.

Looking ahead, the government plans to take measures to control the spread of diseases after the rains recede, he said, adding that he has directed officials of the MA&UD Department to visit Warangal and extend assistance to those affected. “I will also go tomorrow, if necessary,” he told media persons.

Revanth seeks Rs 10K relief for flood victims

HYDERABAD: Stating that the incessant rains turned streets into streams and colonies into lakes, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday accused MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao of “highhandedness” in undertaking the flood relief measures. Demanding immediate flood relief measures and financial aid of `10,000 to flood victims, Revanth threatened to lay siege to the GHMC office on Friday, if their demands were not met.

In an open letter to the minister, Revanth lambasted the State government for claiming to have transformed Hyderabad into a global city. He pointed out that the recent floods have left residents scared to even step out of their homes during the rainy season, and raised questions about the government’s ability to manage such calamities effectively. He blamed corruption for the flood situation, claiming that permissions for buildings and apartments were granted for illicit commissions.

BJP defers Shah meet, Congress puts off Priyanka’s

HYDERABAD: Besides affecting normal life, incessant rains seem to be impacting the political activity too in the State. Preferring to exercise caution at a time when most areas are being flooded with rainwater, the BJP and the Congress have decided to reschedule the much-publicised public meetings of their respective leaders Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a BJP public meeting in Hyderabad on July 29, while the Congress was gearing up for a meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi at Kollapur in Mahbubnagar district on July 30.

Though Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad have not been significantly affected by the recent rains, the two national parties have decided to postpone their meetings to avoid any potential criticism from their rivals, especially since people in other parts of the State were grappling with the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions.

It may be mentioned here that this is for the second time the meetings of Amit Shah and meetings were postponed this month.BJP’s official spokesperson NV Subash said that Amit Shah’s programme has been postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

However, it is widely understood that the heavy rains were the primary reason behind the postponement of Amit Shah’s tour. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi confirmed that the proposed public meeting with Priyanka Gandhi was also postponed due to the rains while stating that the party’s high command will soon reveal the new schedule of Priyanka’s visit to Telangana.

It is learnt that the grand old party took the decision to defer the programme after two representatives from Priyanka’s office visited the proposed meeting venue and expressed some concerns. According to the weatherman, there is a 60 per cent chance of heavy rains on July 30 and for that reason, the party decided to put off the meeting to ensure the safety and well-being of the attendees, he said.

