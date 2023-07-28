Home States Telangana

Notify FTL buffer zones for all water bodies in Hyderabad: Telangana HC

The committee, which was established under GO 157 by the State government 15 years ago, was directed to file a progress report by August 11, 2023.

Published: 28th July 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Thursday instructed the Lake Protection Committee to issue notifications for the Full Tank Level (FTL) buffer zones of all water bodies within Hyderabad city to protect them from illegal constructions and encroachments. Buffer Zones of water bodies in Hyderabad.

The committee, which was established under GO 157 by the State government 15 years ago, was directed to file a progress report by August 11, 2023. The bench also criticised officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments for their negligence in addressing illegal construction on water bodies.

The court was particularly upset at the construction of an auditorium and additional classrooms by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management within the buffer zone of the Ramammakunta Lake in Gachibowli, in direct contravention of Supreme Court orders. The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust.

During the hearing, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the construction was nearly complete and all required permissions had been secured. He sought the lifting of the status quo orders to complete the construction “for the benefit of students enrolled in the institution”.

After reviewing the FTL map of Ramannakunta Lake, Chief Justice Aardhe observed that only a small portion of the building encroached upon and amended the status quo order. However, he directed the Lake Protection Committee to notify the FTL buffer zones of all water bodies in Hyderabad city by August 11, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Lake Protection Committee water bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp