Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses Vanama’s plea to suspend disqualification

However, Justice Radha Rani rejected Vanama’s counsel’s contentions and dismissed the interim application.

Published: 28th July 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the interim application filed by Vanama Venkateswara Rao seeking suspension of the court order disqualifying him as Kothagudem MLA.

The election petition, filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao, who lost the election to Venkateswara Rao in the 2018 Assembly election, had raised serious allegations against the latter, claiming that he had suppressed and concealed certain information in Form 26, as per Rule 4-A of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and rules under the Representation of People Act 1951.

In its judgment delivered on July 25, the court declared the election of Vanama Venkateswara Rao as void and invalid and declared Jalagam Venkata Rao as the elected candidate from the Kothagudem constituency. Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lahks on  Venkateswara Rao for submitting a false affidavit before the Election Commission of India during the 2018 elections. The MLA was found guilty of concealing information about his and his wife’s assets, which is a serious offence under electoral laws.

ALSO READ | Telangana HC declares Vanama’s election to Assembly invalid, imposes Rs 5L costs

In response to the court’s judgment, Venkateswara Rao’s counsel filed the interim application stating that they have not yet received the certified copy of the judgment which disqualified him. Without the certified copy, they were unable to approach the Supreme Court with an appeal against the High Court’s order. The counsel also argued that the next elections are scheduled for December 2023, and Vanama intends to contest these elections as well.

However, Justice Radha Rani rejected Vanama’s counsel’s contentions and dismissed the interim application. The court’s decision means that the earlier judgment stands, declaring Venkata Rao as the elected candidate and invalidating Venkateswara Rao’s election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Vanama Venkateswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp