Telangana's Kadam project: Officials on alert, rehabilitate residents

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The villages under the Kadam project experienced tense moments for several hours on Thursday as the project received a massive inflow that exceeded its designed capacity. Initially, four out of the 18 gates got stuck and could not be opened, causing concern among officials. However, after efforts to force open two gates with an earthmover, the inflows reduced considerably.

In the morning, the inflow recorded was 3,87,583 cusecs, surpassing the designed discharge capacity of 3.5 lakh cusecs. However, by 7 pm, the inflow reduced to 1,39,568 cusecs, and the outflows were 2,17,910 cusecs. The project’s storage capacity is 8.053 tmcft, with 7.603 tmcft currently filled.

Officials expressed concern about the situation. Last year, the project faced a similar scenario when it received five lakh cusecs of water, with the water level reaching 706 feet against the 709-feet bund level on Thursday.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and District Collector K Varun Reddy visited the project site to monitor the situation. The officials alerted people in Kalamadugu, Dharmaram, Badampalli, Chintaguda, Rotiguda, Thapalpur, and Thimmapur villages in Jannaram Mandal. Jannaram tahsildar directed officials to rehabilitate the villagers in the catchment area, arranging shelters.

Residents obstruct convoy

Residents of Kadam protested and obstructed Indra Karan Reddy and Rekha Naik’s convoy, alleging negligence by officials, leading to recurring tense moments every year.

ADILABAD: The villages under the Kadam project experienced tense moments for several hours on Thursday as the project received a massive inflow that exceeded its designed capacity. Initially, four out of the 18 gates got stuck and could not be opened, causing concern among officials. However, after efforts to force open two gates with an earthmover, the inflows reduced considerably. In the morning, the inflow recorded was 3,87,583 cusecs, surpassing the designed discharge capacity of 3.5 lakh cusecs. However, by 7 pm, the inflow reduced to 1,39,568 cusecs, and the outflows were 2,17,910 cusecs. The project’s storage capacity is 8.053 tmcft, with 7.603 tmcft currently filled. Officials expressed concern about the situation. Last year, the project faced a similar scenario when it received five lakh cusecs of water, with the water level reaching 706 feet against the 709-feet bund level on Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and District Collector K Varun Reddy visited the project site to monitor the situation. The officials alerted people in Kalamadugu, Dharmaram, Badampalli, Chintaguda, Rotiguda, Thapalpur, and Thimmapur villages in Jannaram Mandal. Jannaram tahsildar directed officials to rehabilitate the villagers in the catchment area, arranging shelters. Residents obstruct convoy Residents of Kadam protested and obstructed Indra Karan Reddy and Rekha Naik’s convoy, alleging negligence by officials, leading to recurring tense moments every year.