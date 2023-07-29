Home States Telangana

Bhim Army chief meets Telangana CM, praises State’s welfare schemes

Azad said that Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is being implemented in Telangana, is unprecedented in the history of the country.

Published: 29th July 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad said that Telangana with its welfare schemes and programmes, initiated for upliftment of Dalits, has become a role model for the entire country.

Azad, who had a meeting with the Chief Minister at the Pragati Bhavan on Friday, said that Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is laying a strong path for the emancipation of Dalits from social and economic discrimination and helping them attain self-respect.

During their meeting, the duo discussed issues relating to Dalits, the attitude of rulers towards them, the division of people in the name of caste, subjecting them to social discrimination, sanctions on food habits, and attacks on the Dalit communities in the country. The Bhim Army chief expressed hope that the Dalit development activities in Telangana will pave the way for solving the problems of Dalits in the country in future.

Azad said that Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is being implemented in Telangana, is unprecedented in the history of the country. The  success stories of Dalit Bandhu and qualitative change in the lives of Dalit communities is commendable.” The Dalit Bandhu scheme is fulfilling the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar, who dreamt of promoting Dalits as entrepreneurs in the country,” Azad said.

ALSO READ | KCR appoints steering committee for Maharashtra BRS

Azad said that the installation of India’s largest 125-ft statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad is proof of KCR’s admiration for Ambedkar and his sincerity towards fulfilling the aspirations of the architect of the Indian Constitution. It is also the first time in history that a State Secretariat is named after BR Ambedkar, he added.  

He said that the implementation of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund scheme, which provides financial assistance to the Dalit students to pursue education in foreign universities, is fulfilling the dreams of Dalit families. Azad invited Rao to be the chief guest at the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held at Jaipur in Rajasthan on August 26.

