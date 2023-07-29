Congress to woo fence-sitters with offer of central posts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid talk of some senior leaders switching parties ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress high command is under pressure to accommodate party leaders from Telangana in either the Congress Working Committee (CWC) or as AICC general secretaries.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) sources say that the party’s top leadership is closely monitoring the developments in Telangana, where the ruling BRS has launched “Operation Akarsh” to attract members from other parties, with the aim of weakening the Congress before the coming Assembly elections.

The inclusion of leaders from Telangana in influential positions like the CWC or appointment as general secretary could act as a countermeasure, possibly preventing other leaders who have not been accommodated from defecting to rival parties.

The situation has resulted in mounting pressure on the high command to grant positions, particularly general secretary roles, to senior party leaders who have expressed their commitment to the party. Denying such leaders key posts may demoralise party leaders at a crucial time.

According to sources, the final decision on whether to accommodate Telangana leaders in significant positions is likely to be taken by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, whose input is considered crucial in shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

Sunil Kanugolu, who is in charge of assessing the party’s situation in Telangana amidst the “Operation Akarsh” conducted by the BRS, has provided insights to the AICC. The party high command is currently relying on this information to make an informed decision.

Prominent leaders, including former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and SA Sampath Kumar are actively lobbying for a place in the CWC, while other senior leaders, including a sitting MP, are vying for opportunities as AICC general secretaries.

However, TPCC leaders say that the likelihood of securing positions in the CWC is currently slim. They suggest that the high command may consider accommodating Telangana leaders as AICC general secretaries instead, a move that is in line with CWC meeting protocols.

It is expected that the high command will summon the leaders who are currently in touch with the BRS to Delhi next week to convince them not to take any hasty decisions before the Assembly elections. They are likely to be assured of being accommodated in key posts after the elections. If appointed to the CWC or as AICC general secretary before the polls, these leaders may be unable to effectively focus on their responsibilities, as they might be required to oversee election campaigns in other states.

Sonia to take the call

According to sources, the final decision on whether to accommodate Telangana leaders in significant positions is likely to be taken by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, whose input is considered crucial in shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

HYDERABAD: Amid talk of some senior leaders switching parties ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress high command is under pressure to accommodate party leaders from Telangana in either the Congress Working Committee (CWC) or as AICC general secretaries. All India Congress Committee (AICC) sources say that the party’s top leadership is closely monitoring the developments in Telangana, where the ruling BRS has launched “Operation Akarsh” to attract members from other parties, with the aim of weakening the Congress before the coming Assembly elections. The inclusion of leaders from Telangana in influential positions like the CWC or appointment as general secretary could act as a countermeasure, possibly preventing other leaders who have not been accommodated from defecting to rival parties.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The situation has resulted in mounting pressure on the high command to grant positions, particularly general secretary roles, to senior party leaders who have expressed their commitment to the party. Denying such leaders key posts may demoralise party leaders at a crucial time. According to sources, the final decision on whether to accommodate Telangana leaders in significant positions is likely to be taken by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, whose input is considered crucial in shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls. Sunil Kanugolu, who is in charge of assessing the party’s situation in Telangana amidst the “Operation Akarsh” conducted by the BRS, has provided insights to the AICC. The party high command is currently relying on this information to make an informed decision. Prominent leaders, including former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and SA Sampath Kumar are actively lobbying for a place in the CWC, while other senior leaders, including a sitting MP, are vying for opportunities as AICC general secretaries. However, TPCC leaders say that the likelihood of securing positions in the CWC is currently slim. They suggest that the high command may consider accommodating Telangana leaders as AICC general secretaries instead, a move that is in line with CWC meeting protocols. It is expected that the high command will summon the leaders who are currently in touch with the BRS to Delhi next week to convince them not to take any hasty decisions before the Assembly elections. They are likely to be assured of being accommodated in key posts after the elections. If appointed to the CWC or as AICC general secretary before the polls, these leaders may be unable to effectively focus on their responsibilities, as they might be required to oversee election campaigns in other states. Sonia to take the call According to sources, the final decision on whether to accommodate Telangana leaders in significant positions is likely to be taken by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, whose input is considered crucial in shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls.