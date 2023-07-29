Conjunctivitis spreads unnoticed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the nationwide trend, Telangana is witnessing a rapid surge in cases of conjunctivitis, also known as Pink Eye. Even though most of the patients are reporting viral forms of the disease, which is usually cured on its own, it is advised by doctors to get treatment through an ophthalmologist to avoid further complications.

According to experts, conjunctivitis is an inflammation in the eye. Specifically, conjunctiva, the thin mucous membrane covering the white part of the eye gets inflamed due to various factors such as viral, bacterial infections or allergies. While bacterial and viral conjunctivitis are easily spread from person to person, allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious.

Since July 1, close to 1,000 cases of conjunctivitis have been diagnosed and treated across the network centres of LV Prasad Eye Institute in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. “This is the only tip of the iceberg we have been witnessing as many may not have visited the hospital,” said Dr Muralidhar Ramappa, cornea consultant at LVPEI. Sore throat, cough and cold are some common symptoms whereas patients also experience pain, discomfort in eyes and blurred vision.

Dr Muralidhar suggested the infected persons isolate themselves from other family members and the community. Other precautionary measures like frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes, and refraining from sharing personal items should also be avoided. He strictly refrained individuals to take over-the-counter medicines from pharmacies as it may lead to complications.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr V Rajalingam superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam said that only 20% of the cases are bacterial keratitis, which requires immediate attention. The hospital is witnessing 50 to 100 cases daily in the last two weeks, up from 1-2 rare cases during the non-seasonal period of the year.

The cases usually surge during monsoon season as the damp weather is suitable for most of the bacteria and viruses. “People being confined in their rooms or office spaces leads to the rapid spread of the contagious disease,” Dr Rajalingam said. As the superintendent of a tertiary care hospital, he has already alerted the health officials including the Director of Public Health, Director of Medical Education. Calls and messages to the Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao went unanswered.

