Dam safety team in Telangana inspects Kadam project

ADILABAD: Even as the inflows into the Kadam project reduced drastically to 15,364 cusecs on Friday, the technical teams of the Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) and State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) inspected the dam site at Kadam mandal headquarters in Nirmal district. After their visit they had a meeting with irrigation officials. The teams may suggest some measures to be taken to protect the dam as well as the people under the project from future floods.

AB Pandiya, former chairman of CWC, Delhi, Chairman & Dam Safety Expert, Dr P Ramaraju, retired engineer-in-chief Vijay T Desai, dam safety expert from CWPRS, Pune, M Raju, Director General, retired GSI Geologist and State DSO officials visited the dam. The team visited the Kadam project and inspected the dam gates which could not be opened during the floods.

After the inspection, the team held a meeting with irrigation officials in the collectorate and collected details from them. They will submit a detailed report to the State government to take up safety measures.

Even on Thursday, the officials could not open two gates of the project. Once, the water recedes completely from the project, the officials may take up the repair works.

