Home States Telangana

Dam safety team in Telangana inspects Kadam project

The team visited Kadam project and inspected the dam  gates which could not be opened during the floods. 

Published: 29th July 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Water flows out of the Kadam project after officials lifted three gates.

Water flows out of the Kadam project after officials lifted three gates. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Even as the inflows into the Kadam project reduced drastically to 15,364 cusecs on Friday, the technical teams of the Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) and State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) inspected the dam site at Kadam mandal headquarters in Nirmal district. After their visit they had a meeting with irrigation officials. The teams may suggest some measures to be taken to protect the dam as well as the people under the project from future floods.

AB Pandiya, former chairman of CWC, Delhi, Chairman & Dam Safety Expert, Dr P Ramaraju, retired engineer-in-chief Vijay T Desai, dam safety expert from CWPRS, Pune, M Raju, Director General, retired GSI Geologist and State DSO officials visited the dam. The team visited the Kadam project and inspected the dam gates which could not be opened during the floods. 

After the inspection, the team held a meeting with irrigation officials in the collectorate and collected details from them. They will submit a detailed report to the State government to take up safety measures.
Even on Thursday, the officials could not open two gates of the project. Once, the water recedes completely from the project, the officials may take up the repair works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadam project Dam safety team
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp