Denial of ORR lease information to Revanth angers Telangana HC

However, only partial information was provided by HGCL on May 23, and Revanth was asked to pay an amount of Rs 1,796 for photocopies.

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday came down heavily on the State government for not providing information to MP and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in a writ petition concerning the lease of the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR).

During the hearing, Justice Reddy expressed concern over the failure to provide information to a public representative under the RTI Act.Stating that the very essence of the RTI Act is to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, the judge wondered that if elected representatives were denied information, how could common citizens be expected to access their basic rights?

The court questioned how an elected MP can be expected to remain silent and not voice the concerns of the people if they are deprived of critical information on public matters, especially those that may be discussed in Parliament.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Revanth seeking information from the State government regarding the TOT of ORR, which was awarded to M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd for Rs 7,380 crore over a period of 30 years.

Appearing for Revanth, counsel Tera Rajanikanth Reddy informed the court that the MP had applied for information under the RTI Act on May 1, 2023, seeking specific details about the ORR tender and its award. However, only partial information was provided by HGCL on May 23, and Revanth was asked to pay an amount of Rs 1,796 for photocopies. Despite making the payment on June 3, the information was not provided, counsel said.

After Revanth filed another application on June 14, 2023, the department obtained a gag and stay order from a civil court. After Advocate General BS Prasad sought time to present a rejoinder, the court adjourned the matter to August 4.

