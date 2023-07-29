Development of basthis took a back seat under BRS, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the BRS government during his visit to various flood-affected areas in the city, State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the development of basthis has taken a back seat in the State.

Kishan Reddy assessed the situation in flood-hit areas such as Patel Nagar, Premnagar and Musarambagh Bridge in the Amberpet Assembly constituency. During his interaction with the local residents, he learned first-hand the challenges faced by the victims, who complained about dirty water and reptiles entering their homes. He promptly brought these issues to the attention of the local administration, urging them to be responsive to the needs of the affected citizens.

Later addressing the media, he accused the BRS government of neglecting the development of basthis (slums), where many poor, middle-class and marginalised communities live. He alleged that the government has been “disproportionately” focusing on high-tech areas like Hitech City, Madhapur, and the Financial District. “The essence of Hyderabad lies in its original neighbourhoods, such as Secunderabad, the Old City, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Golnaka and Goshamahal and they shouldn’t be neglected in the best interest of people,” he said.

The Union Minister didn’t mince words while criticising the State government, stating that the government failed to maintain the city’s infrastructure while highlighting the issues with regard to roads, parks and street lights as well as the lack of basic amenities in State-run schools.

Stating that about 80 per cent of the State’s revenue comes from Hyderabad city, he said that the government is not even spending eight per cent of this revenue on the city’s development. He also said the shortage of funds in the Waterworks Department is hindering essential projects and even mentioned that contractors had to resort to protests to receive their pending payments.

Considering the significant population of around 80 lakh residents and an additional 20 lakh daily visitors in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take immediate action and make the city more livable within his remaining “three months of tenure”.

