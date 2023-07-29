KCR may reshuffle several sitting MLAs to counter Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With reports suggesting a reshuffle of several sitting MLAs for the coming Assembly elections, speculations rule the roost in the BRS. Party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is believed to have ordered a survey in various constituencies to assess the public sentiment regarding the sitting MLAs.

BRS sources say that constituencies such as Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Paleru, Vikarabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Uppal, Jangaon, Mancherial, Khanapur, Warangal East, Bhupalpally, and others may see the BRS changing its candidates.

In Mahabubabad and Dornakal, the sitting MLAs are likely to be replaced, and party insiders have been inquiring about potential candidates who could contest the elections. There are indications that Mahabubabad MP Malotu Kavita may contest from Dornakal Assembly, the same constituency held by her father, Redya Naik.

Paleru is a topic of discussion within the party, with talks of former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao being fielded due to the recent entry of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the Congress. The party believes that strong leaders like Tummala can effectively challenge Ponguleti, and they are also counting on support from the Kamma community, which may sway to the BRS if it fields the right candidate.

The party is reportedly considering replacing the sitting MLA Metuku Anand with former Chevella Assembly MLA KS Ratnam, in the Vikarabad segment. In Ibrahimpatnam, there are indications that the son of sitting MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy is likely to contest the election. The final decision will be made afrer the survey.

Uppal constituency has many aspirants in the race, with leaders like Bandaru Laxma Reddy, former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and sitting MLA Subhash Reddy lobbying for the ticket. A survey is being conducted on B Laxma Reddy, the brother of former MLA Bandaru Raji Reddy. In Jangaon, sitting MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy is keen on contesting again, but two Congress leaders are on the radar of KCR who will field them if they do switch sides.

Mancherial may see a change in the sitting MLA, with Film Development Corporation chairman Rammohan Rao vying for the ticket. The party is mindful of the Congress fielding a leader from the same community, prompting consideration of changing the candidate.

For Warangal East Assembly, the party intends to field MLC and former minister Baswaraju Saraiah, but sitting MLA Narender is actively lobbying for the ticket through the party’s working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Kothagudem is under close scrutiny due to the recent disqualification order from the High Court. The party is considering fielding Rajya Sabha MP Vaddi Raju Ravi Chandra or previous candidate Jalagam Venkat Rao, with the expectation that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy may contest from Kothagudem. The party aims to secure the support of the BC (Munnuru Kapu) community and minimise Ponguleti’s influence.

In Bhupalapally, after several surveys, the sitting MLA is reportedly facing anti-incumbency, and the party is mulling over fielding MLC Madhusudhana Chary, who was previously elected on a BRS ticket. Party leaders have asked the sitting MLA, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, to collaborate with Chary for a successful Assembly campaign.

