KTR directs municipal commissioners to identify relief centres in Telangana

The municipal commissioners have been directed to take all proactive steps with a primary objective of no loss of life.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent seasonal infections and vector-borne illnesses, particularly dengue and malaria during the rainy season, all the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State have been issued instructions to avoid any untoward incidents. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, during a teleconference on Thursday, issued certain instructions on the precautionary measures to be taken during this incessant rainfall.

The municipal commissioners of ULBs have been instructed to take precautionary measures such as ensuring that all dilapidated buildings are razed, if not issue notices and ensure that they are demolished at the earliest, while people residing in such buildings be evacuated on a priority basis with the Town Planning wing duly making suitable rehabilitation arrangements in coordination with other wings.

The commissioners have been asked to ensure desilting of nalas are taken up regularly and any requisition of boats may be placed before the Commissioner (Rehabilitation and Resettlement), NDRF, SDRF, and Tourism department through the district collectors, concerned. They must also ensure that structurally unstable trees which are leaning be identified and necessary measures need to be taken to prevent uprooting and causing any damage to human life.

ULBs should ensure control rooms be established duly in coordination with police, revenue and other departments concerned. They must also ensure that the water level is two feet below the Full Tank Level (FTL). Any old bridges and culverts should be closed temporarily for traffic till they are repaired in coordination with the police and other respective departments.

The municipal commissioners have been directed to take all proactive steps with the primary objective of no loss of life. They should also alert Transco officials wherever it is anticipated that electric poles are likely to fall. At least two relief and rehabilitation centres should be identified per ULB and arrange necessary logistical arrangements viz. food, drinking water, and blankets among others.

