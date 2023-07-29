Pharma unit ordered to close for flouting norms in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued closure orders for a pharmaceutical unit located in Gaddapotharam in Sangareddy district. The unit, Apex Drugs and Intermediates Ltd. was shut down for illegally discharging effluents outside the facility’s premises and causing water pollution in the vicinity. During an inspection of the site following a complaint, a tanker carrying effluents of about 20 kilolitres was found parked inside the premises.

Upon enquiring, TSPCB officials found that the tanker belonged to Apex Drugs Unit-1, which they had accepted for the treatment of effluents as it was a sister concern. As per CFO (Consent for Operation), Apex Drugs Unit-1 was supposed to lift their effluents to Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Ltd. It was further observed that the effluents were kept in the collection tank, indicating that it was a regular practice.

The TSPCB found that the industry has discharged untreated effluents through a pipe into the drain outside the premises, which joins the Kazipally sump. Stagnation of effluents was observed outside the premises of the industry. It was also found that the industry has not provided a first runoff rainwater collection tank and a number of flexible hose pipes were also found in the premises.

Officials informed that failure to comply with closure orders will invite prosecution under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for which punishment may extend up to six years with a fine.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued closure orders for a pharmaceutical unit located in Gaddapotharam in Sangareddy district. The unit, Apex Drugs and Intermediates Ltd. was shut down for illegally discharging effluents outside the facility’s premises and causing water pollution in the vicinity. During an inspection of the site following a complaint, a tanker carrying effluents of about 20 kilolitres was found parked inside the premises. Upon enquiring, TSPCB officials found that the tanker belonged to Apex Drugs Unit-1, which they had accepted for the treatment of effluents as it was a sister concern. As per CFO (Consent for Operation), Apex Drugs Unit-1 was supposed to lift their effluents to Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Ltd. It was further observed that the effluents were kept in the collection tank, indicating that it was a regular practice. The TSPCB found that the industry has discharged untreated effluents through a pipe into the drain outside the premises, which joins the Kazipally sump. Stagnation of effluents was observed outside the premises of the industry. It was also found that the industry has not provided a first runoff rainwater collection tank and a number of flexible hose pipes were also found in the premises.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials informed that failure to comply with closure orders will invite prosecution under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for which punishment may extend up to six years with a fine.