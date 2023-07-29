Rains subside after claiming nine lives in Telangana; six still missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains and the resultant floods that wreaked havoc across Telangana led to the loss of nine lives - eight in Warangal and one in Khammam, while six others -- four in Warangal and two in Adilabad -- are feared dead after being washed away by the floodwaters. While the week-long relentless rainfall finally subsided on Friday, the deluge has left around 19,000 people in the State facing untold hardships.

Meanwhile, the water levels started receding in some areas, bringing immense relief to those affected. However, the situation remains precarious. In Warangal district, three villages have sought refuge in relief camps, while the residents of Moranchapalle village in Mulugu district have been cautioned by officials to refrain from returning until the area is properly sanitised.

Despite a respite from heavy rains, certain projects in the State are still receiving huge inflows. The Godavari River, in particular, has seen a surge in inflows from upstream regions, leading to officials issuing the third warning at Bhadrachalam. The water level in Godavari at Kaleshwaram has also risen to dangerous levels. As of 5 pm on Friday, Saraswati barrage recorded inflows of 13 lakh cusecs. With the focus now on relief and rehabilitation, officials are working to prevent any outbreak of diseases in the flood-affected areas by ensuring sanitation, food and fresh water at relief camps.

Meanwhile, 48 gates of Yellampalli, 16 gates of Lower Manair dam, 74 gates of Parvathi barrage, 66 gates of Saraswati barrage, 85 gates of Laxmi barrage, 59 gates of Sammakka Sagar barrage, and eight gates of Musi have been lifted to manage water levels effectively. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Ministers to intensify relief efforts.

Srisailam well below its full storage levels

In light of the increased inflows, the water outflow from Almatti and Narayanapur stood at 1.21 lakh cusecs and 1.61 lakh cusecs, respectively, on Friday. The surge in inflows has also led to an increase in the water level at Srisailam, although it currently stands at 44.74 tmcft, well below its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft. Meanwhile, all projects along the Godavari River have reached their maximum storage capacity.

To ensure a coordinated response and effective relief efforts, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with district Collectors via teleconference. The officials were instructed to implement robust sanitation programmes to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas.

Rain respite as monsoon weakens

The southwest monsoon which has been vigorous in the last four days has slowed down as there were only light to moderate rains in the State on Friday.

This has brought a huge relief for denizens from very heavy to extremely heavy rains. According to IMD, the low-pressure area over South Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh became less marked and under this impact, rainfall has been reduced.

The forecast also suggests that the rainfall activity in the State is nil in the next three days. With regard to Hyderabad’s forecast, there would be an overcast sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city.

