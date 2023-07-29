Home States Telangana

Submit report on flood relief measures: Telangana High Court

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar seeking directions to both the Union State governments to extend relief measures to the flood victims affected during the year 2020.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday directed the State government to submit by July 31, 2023, a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken to provide relief to the victims of the recent floods.

The court made it clear that the report must include information about evacuating the victims to safer locations, extending compensation to the families of those who lost their lives, and providing shelter, food, and other essentials to people whose houses were destroyed in the floods across various districts of the State.
The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar seeking directions to both the Union State governments to extend relief measures to the flood victims affected during the year 2020.

The petitioner highlighted that farmers suffered crop losses, people lost their homes and belongings, and the pending payment of compensation and ex-gratia to those affected by the floods in 2020 still remained unresolved. The bench directed the government to furnish a comprehensive report detailing the relief measures taken so far, as well as the pending actions to be undertaken. 

