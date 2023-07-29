Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court pulls up govt over delay in conduct of local body polls

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe emphasised on the urgency to holding the local body elections.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:57 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed “deep concern” over a prolonged delay in conducting local body elections in the State. It directed the government pleader for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to convey the same to the State Advocate General and to inform the court about a specific date on which the government intends to hold the elections.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, seeking directions to the State government and the Chief Election Officer, Telangana regarding the non-conducting of elections for the Zilla parishad, mandal parishad and gram panchayats in the State.

The petitioner contended that due to delay in the conduct of these elections, numerous positions are lying vacant and they include 220 sarpanches, 344 deputy sarpanches, 94 MPTCs, four ZPTCs and 5,364 ward member posts. This in turn resulted in the appointment of “representatives” to carry out the duties in the panchayats. As a result, citizens of the districts are being deprived of various developmental and welfare activities that the elected bodies undertake.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe emphasised the urgency of holding the local body elections. Senior counsel G Vidya Sagar, representing the State Election Commission, informed the court that the Election Commission is ready to proceed with the elections as soon as it gets permission from the State government. The court posted the matter to August 3, 2023, for further hearing.

Comments

