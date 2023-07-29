Telangana rains: Roads & bridges damaged, lake breaches Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR / JAGTIAL / RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Heavy rains damaged roads and bridges in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Even as the damage caused to the roads was becoming visible, Kalvala Cheruvu in Veenavanka mandal breached, letting out huge volumes of water.

The local sarpanch alerted authorities who tried to plug the breach with sandbags but in vain as the water kept flowing out. People who visited the cable-stayed bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar were shocked to see the approach road caving in and the protection wall developing cracks. It was inaugurated only in the recent past.

The Congress activists staged a novel protest by covering the cracks with tarpaulins. In Jagtial district, vehicular traffic from Jagtial to Dharmapuri after the bridge at Anthargaon was damaged. The alternative allowed was via Jabithapur, Gollapalli, Rajarampalli and Rayapantam.

Vehicles bound for Dharmapuri from Karimnagar will have to take the route of Choppdandi -Dharmaram - Velgatoor via Rayapatnam. District Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar requested the people to use alternative and safe routes. The residents of Sircilla, who were at relief centres returned to their houses after the rains abated. NAFSCOB chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao inspected the bridge across Pedda Vagu in Veernapalli Mandal in the wake of reports that the recent rains had affected it.

2.7K poles, 34 transformers damaged during rains: TSSPDCL

HYDERABAD: The chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL, G Raghuma Reddy, informed that the electric grid, which was severely affected by incessant rains over the past ten days, has been repaired and power supply has been restored to all categories of consumers.He said that during heavy rains, approximately 2,770 poles and 34 transformers were damaged across the State, while Hyderabad witnessed damages to 605 poles and seven transformers.

As the threat of heavy rain still persists, the CMD has directed officers and staff to remain alert and available at the headquarters, even on holidays, to handle any emergencies in the field.To facilitate timely assistance, special control rooms have been set up at all district and circle headquarters to receive power-related complaints.

KARIMNAGAR / JAGTIAL / RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Heavy rains damaged roads and bridges in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Even as the damage caused to the roads was becoming visible, Kalvala Cheruvu in Veenavanka mandal breached, letting out huge volumes of water. The local sarpanch alerted authorities who tried to plug the breach with sandbags but in vain as the water kept flowing out. People who visited the cable-stayed bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar were shocked to see the approach road caving in and the protection wall developing cracks. It was inaugurated only in the recent past. The Congress activists staged a novel protest by covering the cracks with tarpaulins. In Jagtial district, vehicular traffic from Jagtial to Dharmapuri after the bridge at Anthargaon was damaged. The alternative allowed was via Jabithapur, Gollapalli, Rajarampalli and Rayapantam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vehicles bound for Dharmapuri from Karimnagar will have to take the route of Choppdandi -Dharmaram - Velgatoor via Rayapatnam. District Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar requested the people to use alternative and safe routes. The residents of Sircilla, who were at relief centres returned to their houses after the rains abated. NAFSCOB chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao inspected the bridge across Pedda Vagu in Veernapalli Mandal in the wake of reports that the recent rains had affected it. 2.7K poles, 34 transformers damaged during rains: TSSPDCL HYDERABAD: The chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL, G Raghuma Reddy, informed that the electric grid, which was severely affected by incessant rains over the past ten days, has been repaired and power supply has been restored to all categories of consumers.He said that during heavy rains, approximately 2,770 poles and 34 transformers were damaged across the State, while Hyderabad witnessed damages to 605 poles and seven transformers. As the threat of heavy rain still persists, the CMD has directed officers and staff to remain alert and available at the headquarters, even on holidays, to handle any emergencies in the field.To facilitate timely assistance, special control rooms have been set up at all district and circle headquarters to receive power-related complaints.