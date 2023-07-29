Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet to meet on July 31; Assembly session from August 3

The Cabinet is likely to discuss the loss caused to the irrigation and Roads and Buildings departments.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday decided to convene the State Cabinet meeting at Secretariat from 2 pm on July 31. The monsoon session of the State Legislature will commence on August 3.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss around 40 to 50 issues, including the latest rain/flood situation in the State. Crop damage, human loss and road repairs may also figure in the Cabinet meeting, which is likely to provide some succour to the affected people.

As the farmers are busy with agricultural activities, the Cabinet will assess the present situation after the rains/floods damaged standing crops in some areas. The meeting is expected to discuss the untimely and excessive rains and the need to adopt an alternative agriculture policy to protect the farming community.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss the loss caused to the irrigation and Roads and Buildings departments. The damages to State and national highways, damage caused to canals, bunds, rivulets, and minor irrigation tanks, if any, might be discussed by the Cabinet. It is expected to take some key decisions to restore the damaged road network.

The TSRTC issue may also be included in the agenda. The proposal to increase the salaries of the TSRTC employees is likely to be placed before the Cabinet. State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu issued two separate notifications stating that the Assembly and Council session will start at 11.30 am on August 3.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao monsoon session Telangana Cabinet
