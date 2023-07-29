Home States Telangana

Telangana may remove quota for AP students

This means that Telangana students are completely excluded from new colleges and new seats in old colleges in AP.

Published: 29th July 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is considering passing an order regarding the removal of Andhra Pradesh students from the 15% unreserved category seats that were increased in old colleges after the formation of the State.

On Friday, members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) met with Health Minister T Harish Rao, who then inquired with Health Secretary SAM Rizvi to discuss the possibility of issuing such an order.

Recently, the AP government issued an order declaring that Telangana students will not be eligible for 15% unreserved category seats, which were increased in Andhra Pradesh after June 2, 2014, and in new colleges established thereafter. 

This means that Telangana students are completely excluded from new colleges and new seats in old colleges in AP. On the other hand, students from Andhra Pradesh are only ineligible to apply for seats in new colleges in Telangana but can still access seats in old colleges, such as Osmania Medical College.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quota for AP students Telangana  TJUDA T Harish Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp