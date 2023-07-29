Telangana may remove quota for AP students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is considering passing an order regarding the removal of Andhra Pradesh students from the 15% unreserved category seats that were increased in old colleges after the formation of the State.

On Friday, members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) met with Health Minister T Harish Rao, who then inquired with Health Secretary SAM Rizvi to discuss the possibility of issuing such an order.

Recently, the AP government issued an order declaring that Telangana students will not be eligible for 15% unreserved category seats, which were increased in Andhra Pradesh after June 2, 2014, and in new colleges established thereafter.

This means that Telangana students are completely excluded from new colleges and new seats in old colleges in AP. On the other hand, students from Andhra Pradesh are only ineligible to apply for seats in new colleges in Telangana but can still access seats in old colleges, such as Osmania Medical College.

