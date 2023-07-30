Bhadrakali tank breached, over 100 locals evacuated; engineers divert water 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Tension gripped low-lying areas on Saturday morning as the Bhadrakali tank suffered a breach. In response, the GWMC staff and local police evacuated residents to nearby relief centres and called for irrigation authorities to fill the breach with sandbags. The GWMC staff provided food and water to those relocated.

As a result of the tank breach, the Warangal-Kazipet main road was closed, with water inundating Mulugu crossroads, leading to the diversion of traffic through Hunter Road and alternative routes.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar and government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar reached the spot to inspect the breach. They cautioned the authorities to take necessary measures to control water flow on the roads.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, asked locals to not panic, stating that the breach was limited, and the authorities were actively working to cover the affected area. He further explained that engineering and irrigation authorities diverted the water through a nala towards the Mulugu crossroads. GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik informed that nearly 100 people were relocated to a nearby function hall.

