Central team coming to assess rain damage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Centre has deputed an Inter-Ministerial team for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of the flood in Telangana from July 31. The team led by Kunal Satyarthi, Advisor (PP), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will consist of representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture, Power, Finance, Road Transport, Highways, Jal Shakti and National Remote Sensing Centre.

The team is given the responsibility of an on-the-spot assessment of the damage and relief works carried out by the State administration. Further, upon submission of a final report by the Telangana government, the same central team will visit the State again for a detailed assessment of the damage and make a final recommendation for the admissibility of additional central assistance.

