Clash between two leaders in Uppal constituency exposes cracks in Congress ahead of polls

Published: 30th July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Clashing Congress workers in Uppal in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A street fight that broke out among Congress leaders in Hyderabad’s Uppal constituency has exposed the deep cracks within the party. The clash occurred over a seemingly minor issue regarding a flex banner, highlighting the simmering tensions among the followers of two leaders just ahead of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s visit to flood-affected areas on Saturday.

The fight took place between the supporters of Ragidi Laxma Reddy and those of Mandumula Parmeshwar Reddy when the latter’s followers objected to the exclusion of their leader’s photo on a large banner and began tearing it down. 

However, the other group quickly retaliated and physically assaulted those who tore the banner. Prompt police intervention prevented further escalation and ensured the safety of the victims. Video clips of the incident, showing Parmeshwar Reddy’s supporters assaulting those responsible for tearing the flex banner, quickly went viral on social media.

Both leaders have their sights set on securing the Uppal Assembly constituency ticket for the upcoming elections. Parmeshwar Reddy’s wife currently represents GHMC from the Uppal division, and he held the same position during the previous term. 

Clashes not uncommon in Congress: Party leader 

Commenting on the incident, a senior Congress leader acknowledged that clashes among ticket aspirants are not uncommon when there are multiple contenders for a single position. He, however, said that the party would take measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

To avoid such conflicts, TPCC star campaigner and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been openly arguing to declare the tickets six months ahead of the elections.

The Uppal constituency is not an isolated case, as similar fights - with the exception of exchanging physical blows - among aspirants have been observed in various other constituencies within the city.

In LB Nagar, aspirants Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Dharpalli Rajashekhar, and Prabhakar Reddy are competing with each other.

In Maheshwaram, Challa Narasimha Reddy, Parijatha Reddy, and Prabhakar Reddy are seeking the ticket, while in Serilingampally, Raghunath Yadav and Vaddera Jayapal are vying for the tickets. Meanwhile, in Kukatpally, Vengal Rao and Srirangam Satyam are also embroiled in a potential clash.

These intra-party conflicts underscore the challenges faced by the Congress party in managing internal differences and maintaining unity, especially during the selection process for crucial electoral tickets days ahead of elections. 

These tensions may significantly impact the party’s prospects in the coming elections, and it remains to be seen how the party leadership handles these disputes to present a cohesive front to the voters.

